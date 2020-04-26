Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

BYSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities began coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Beyondspring from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Beyondspring stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Beyondspring has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beyondspring by 24.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

