Berenberg Bank Boosts Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target to GBX 148

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CEY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target (up previously from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 141.33 ($1.86).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 167.85 ($2.21) on Wednesday. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 83.32 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 162.40 ($2.14). The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.40.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

