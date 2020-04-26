Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stake Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,181,311,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $601,441,000 after purchasing an additional 238,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $92.92 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. Baxter International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

In related news, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

