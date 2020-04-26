Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Rebecca Bottorff Sells 3,409 Shares

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $80.20 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $29,302,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $25,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after acquiring an additional 247,692 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $12,843,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 476,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,513,000 after acquiring an additional 197,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.