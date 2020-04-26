Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKR. ValuEngine downgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.02.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,368 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,368.64. Also, CFO Brian Worrell purchased 3,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

