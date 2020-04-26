Avnet (AVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Avnet alerts:

NYSE:AVT opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.