Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,923,000 after purchasing an additional 387,138 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avangrid by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,045,000 after buying an additional 119,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avangrid by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,272,000 after buying an additional 162,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $37,079,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,195,000 after buying an additional 46,334 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

