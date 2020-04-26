AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,771.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,868 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

