AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1,771.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279,868 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.4% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $70,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

