Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,425 at HSBC

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from GBX 2,345 ($30.85) to GBX 2,425 ($31.90) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,260 ($29.73) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Associated British Foods to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,491.67 ($32.78).

ABF stock opened at GBX 1,888.50 ($24.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,875.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,337.46.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 61.80 ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 61.20 ($0.81) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Associated British Foods will post 14927.9504428 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, with a total value of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

