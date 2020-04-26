Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.70. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

