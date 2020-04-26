Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $282.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

