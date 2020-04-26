Apergy (APY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Apergy (NYSE:APY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Apergy to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. On average, analysts expect Apergy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APY stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Apergy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

