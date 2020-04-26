Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 660

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANTO. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.00) price target (down previously from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 819.64 ($10.78).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 770.80 ($10.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 728.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 846.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 575 ($7.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 993.80 ($13.07).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.11. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.