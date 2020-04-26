Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Anthem stock opened at $264.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.29 and its 200-day moving average is $272.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.