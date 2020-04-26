Analyzing W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) & Victory Oilfield Tech (NYSE:VYEY)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and Victory Oilfield Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.68 $74.09 million $0.60 4.25 Victory Oilfield Tech $1.03 million 19.06 -$27.31 million N/A N/A

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Risk and Volatility

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 13.85% -28.29% 9.19% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for W&T Offshore and Victory Oilfield Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 2 2 0 2.50 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore currently has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

