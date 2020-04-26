Analyzing Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Liquid Holdings Group (NASDAQ:LIQDQ)

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and Liquid Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Transcription Billing 0 1 2 0 2.67 Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medical Transcription Billing presently has a consensus price target of $6.08, suggesting a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Medical Transcription Billing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medical Transcription Billing is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing and Liquid Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Transcription Billing -3.66% -6.22% -4.59% Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Medical Transcription Billing has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing and Liquid Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Transcription Billing $64.44 million 1.20 -$870,000.00 ($0.60) -10.42 Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liquid Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medical Transcription Billing.

Summary

Medical Transcription Billing beats Liquid Holdings Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. PracticePro includes practice management software and related tools, which facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health records (EHR), which allow its customers to qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which include medical billing, analytics and related services, and mobile Health (mHealth) solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The Company offers a clearinghouse service, which allows clients to track claim status.

Liquid Holdings Group Company Profile

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. provides proprietary cloud-based trading and portfolio management solution primarily in the United States. Its solution integrates order and execution management with real-time risk management, reporting, shadow accounting, and managed services in a single platform for the financial services community. The company's Liquid platform consists of the LiquidTrade, a trading platform; LiquidMetrics, a risk metrics platform; and LiquidView, a shadow accounting platform. The company offers support services to assist in the implementation and utilization of its platform. It serves hedge fund managers, asset managers, and wealth management offices. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey. On February 25, 2006, the voluntary petition of Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 27, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.