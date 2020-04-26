Analyzing eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) & Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eHealth and Phoenix Tree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $506.20 million 5.90 $66.89 million $3.50 31.23 Phoenix Tree $142.68 million 2.86 N/A N/A N/A

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for eHealth and Phoenix Tree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 0 9 1 3.10 Phoenix Tree 0 0 0 0 N/A

eHealth currently has a consensus target price of $169.80, suggesting a potential upside of 55.34%. Given eHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than Phoenix Tree.

Profitability

This table compares eHealth and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth 13.88% 17.60% 12.94% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Summary

eHealth beats Phoenix Tree on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company's Medicare-related health insurance plans include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare part D prescription drug plans; and ancillary products, including dental, vision, life, and short and long term disability insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Phoenix Tree

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through Internet and mobile Internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, investment, and financial consulting services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

