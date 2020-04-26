Analyzing Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 14.60% 37.39% 1.48% Federated Hermes 20.52% 28.65% 15.66%

86.0% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Federated Hermes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $12.97 billion 1.02 $1.89 billion $16.10 6.68 Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.58 $272.34 million $2.69 7.72

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Federated Hermes. Ameriprise Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated Hermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ameriprise Financial and Federated Hermes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 1 9 0 2.90 Federated Hermes 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus price target of $170.89, indicating a potential upside of 59.00%. Federated Hermes has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.56%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Volatility & Risk

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Federated Hermes on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. Its products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The Corporate & Other segment consist of long term care business, net investment income or loss on corporate level assets. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

