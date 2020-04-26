Analyzing Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Accuray alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Accuray and BRAINSWAY LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 1 1 0 2.50 BRAINSWAY LTD/S 0 0 5 0 3.00

Accuray presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 264.86%. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.90%. Given Accuray’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accuray and BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $418.79 million 0.40 -$16.43 million ($0.15) -12.33 BRAINSWAY LTD/S $23.10 million 3.65 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -15.60

BRAINSWAY LTD/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accuray. BRAINSWAY LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accuray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -0.30% -23.59% -2.57% BRAINSWAY LTD/S -44.71% -48.90% -28.03%

Summary

Accuray beats BRAINSWAY LTD/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About BRAINSWAY LTD/S

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.