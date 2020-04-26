Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Lowered by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

