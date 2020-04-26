American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 429.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,198 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

AAL opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

