Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,890.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,390.45.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

