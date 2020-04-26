Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,996.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,890.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.