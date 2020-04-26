Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 3rd Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,390.45.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,996.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,890.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

