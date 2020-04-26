Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PINE opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINE. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

