Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $873.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,186.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,315.93. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (down from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

