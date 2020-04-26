Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $873.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,186.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,315.93. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

