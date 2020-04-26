Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 target price (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $877.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

