Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 13.3% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 245,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,743,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,317.39. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $877.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut Alphabet to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.