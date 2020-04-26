Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €87.10 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.10 ($101.28) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €85.84 ($99.82).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €52.34 ($60.86) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €113.36. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.