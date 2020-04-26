Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Financial Survey

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Air Canada and easyJet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 2 7 0 2.78 easyJet 1 6 5 0 2.33

Air Canada currently has a consensus price target of $32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 152.76%. easyJet has a consensus price target of $11.93, suggesting a potential upside of 62.34%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Air Canada is more favorable than easyJet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Air Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Canada and easyJet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $14.42 billion 0.24 $1.11 billion N/A N/A easyJet $6.40 billion 0.46 $445.53 million $1.12 6.56

Air Canada has higher revenue and earnings than easyJet.

Risk & Volatility

Air Canada has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, easyJet has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and easyJet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada 7.69% 24.43% 3.35% easyJet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Air Canada beats easyJet on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 184 aircraft under the Air Canada mainline brand name comprising 91 Boeing and Airbus narrow-body aircraft, 74 Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, and 19 Embraer 190 regional jets; and 53 aircraft under the Air Canada Rouge brand name consisting of 22 Airbus A319 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 aircraft, and 25 Boeing 767-300 aircraft. It also provides air cargo services in domestic and U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. In addition, the company operates, develops, markets, and distributes vacation travel packages in the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, South Pacific, Australia, and Asia; and offers cruise packages in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Air Canada was founded in 1937 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

