Aic Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Insider Acquires A$58,000.00 in Stock

Aic Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) insider Josef El-Raghy acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,000.00 ($41,134.75).

Josef El-Raghy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Josef El-Raghy acquired 100,000 shares of Aic Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($20,567.38).

On Wednesday, April 15th, Josef El-Raghy bought 144,709 shares of Aic Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,965.61 ($29,762.84).

On Friday, April 17th, Josef El-Raghy bought 156,400 shares of Aic Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,356.00 ($32,167.38).

Aic Mines Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.28 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of A$0.46 ($0.33). The stock has a market cap of $16.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.32.

