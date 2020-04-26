Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $184.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.59. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Longbow Research cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

