Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,791 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.6% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $184.02 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.59. The firm has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

