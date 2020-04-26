ADIDAS AG/S Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADIDAS AG/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $112.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.18. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter worth about $1,872,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

