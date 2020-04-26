AdaptHealth (AHCO) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) is one of 44 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AdaptHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

This table compares AdaptHealth and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million -$15.00 million 53.43 AdaptHealth Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 16.58

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. AdaptHealth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AdaptHealth and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 AdaptHealth Competitors 77 124 107 2 2.11

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.13%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 52.06%. Given AdaptHealth’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% AdaptHealth Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Summary

AdaptHealth beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.