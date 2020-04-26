Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 165.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $66.65 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.