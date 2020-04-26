Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Ellyn Shook Sells 1,251 Shares

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ACN opened at $175.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average is $191.84. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.