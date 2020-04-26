Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells $6,067,200.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

