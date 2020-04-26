88,915 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

BATS USMV opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.24. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

