6,589 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.