33,674 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 254,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE MSM opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.81.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.