3,306 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $367.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $387.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.07.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total transaction of $1,090,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

