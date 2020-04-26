300 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.0% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $283.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.41. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

