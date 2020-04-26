1,545 Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.20. Trane has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

