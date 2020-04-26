10,050 Shares in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,050 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,243.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $345,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,801 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,207 shares of company stock worth $896,957. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

