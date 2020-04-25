Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

EBMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Hovde Group began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $110.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 58,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

