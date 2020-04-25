Zacks Investment Research Lowers Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.19.

HLF stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.75. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

