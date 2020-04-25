Zacks Investment Research Lowers GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of GNMK opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $546.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 14,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $55,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,018 shares of company stock valued at $257,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

